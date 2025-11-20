(KNUE-FM) By now, most Tyler-area residents are aware of the enormous construction underway in downtown Tyler. While we wait for what we expect to be a gorgeous remodel, we'll do our best to adjust as they continue the work.

Downtown Construction Brings New Closures

One of the things we all must remember is to keep supporting our downtown Tyler businesses. Due to construction, business hasn't been as regular as it used to be. People may be avoiding the area because of the construction, but they still need our help. You can read more about that here.

Current Closures Through November

Another adjustment we'll have to make is in the routes we take during the day. While construction continues, we'll see "different streets will be closed over time within the area this month and throughout December," CBS 19 reports.

Continuing through Friday, November 21, Bois D'Arc Avenue will be closed between Woldert and Elm Streets as bricks are removed as part of the construction. Also, the intersection of Elm and Spring Streets will be closed for around six weeks "as part of the Consent Decree capacity improvements." More on Consent Decree here from the City of Tyler.

Spring Street 2-Way Traffic Adjustment

Additionally, the portion of Spring Street between Erwin and Elm will be adjusted to two-way traffic (for local access only), allowing access into the Spring Street lot.

List of December Closures

More closures are scheduled for December. Here's a list shared by CBS 19:

"Closures scheduled from Dec. 2 to 22 include:

Elm Street between College Ave. and Broadway Ave. will be closed for continued underground utility work.

A portion of College Ave., located in front of the Fair Plaza Parking Garage, will also be closed during this period.

The current entrance to the Fair Plaza Parking Garage will operate as a single lane in and out to maintain access throughout construction.

The Elm Street and College Ave. intersection will remain open, allowing traffic to move around the construction zone."

Plenty of Parking, Including the Fair Plaza Parking Garage

Please keep in mind that there is still plenty of parking, so we can continue to enjoy the incredible restaurants and businesses we have in downtown Tyler. Be prepared to be nimble and use an alternate route temporarily. Don't forget about the Fair Plaza Parking Garage, which offers free parking. And please...don't stop supporting our downtown businesses. They need us, and we take care of our own. Or, we should be, if we can.

