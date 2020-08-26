Turn Your Living Space Into a Lush Indoor Garden With These Items

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

If you've been thinking about becoming a plant parent, there's no better time to start than right now. Spending a lot of time in your living space might have you longing for a way to liven it up, so why not add some actual living greenery?

ZZ Plants are a great starter plant if you're new to houseplants. They're hardy and low-maintenance with beautiful deep green leaves.

Once you've mastered houseplants like the pothos, maybe you'll want to take a crack at propagating new plants! Display your ivy cuttings in style with this chic wooden plant stand.

This Calathea has large, oval-shaped foliage with distinctive pink and white feather-shaped variegation on the tops of its leaves while the underside exhibits a deep, rich burgundy hue. Their showy foliage makes them an excellent pick for tabletops, and even better - this is a pet-friendly plant.

Stack those plant babies high. Especially if you have a smaller space, the verticality of this plant stand is a must-have. Not as worried about space? Check out this plant stand with even more storage!

Hanging planters are a cool way to bring plants up to eye level, free up counter space or just display them in a new way. This sloth planter is so cute and perfect for air plants. Need something a little more traditional? Don't worry - there's a macrame hanger for that!

Enjoy the greenery of plants plus the utility of growing your own tasty herbs! This kit comes with everything you need. The nine reusable pots are perfectly sized for seedlings with ample drainage and innovative drip trays, so be sure to save and reuse. The herb seeds included are dill, basil, chives, thyme, parsley, oregano, cilantro, sage and mustard.

