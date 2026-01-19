(KNUE-FM) Please remember that scammers are always targeting job seekers in Texas. One Texas man revealed how he stayed safe — and you can, too.

Today's job market is competitive, and scammers are becoming more sophisticated than ever. Scammers prey on professionals who are earnestly seeking new opportunities. One man in Houston, Texas, Hal Allen, almost fell prey to an elaborate LinkedIn scam. Thankfully, he spotted the red flags in the nick of time.

A Texas man realized this opportunity seemed a little too good to be true.

Hal Allen had taught for over ten years and was ready to explore other opportunities. Over the course of six months, Allen told KHOU11 he'd sent out nearly 100 job applications and was getting very little response.

But guess what happened next?

A LinkedIn recruiter contacted Allen to share an opportunity that seemed to be exactly what he'd been looking for: a $1,700 bi-weekly, part-time personal assistant role.

Sounds great, right?

And it looked great, too. At first.

A Texas man began to notice red flags in this new job 'opportunity.'

It looked legit in the beginning. There were some emails back and forth, but no formal interviews. Then Allen was 'hired' and sent a $2,500 check to purchase the work equipment he needed.

What happened next began to alarm Allen.

The 'company' pressured Allen to deposit the check as soon as possible. At that point, Allen decided to do his own research and found, as you might have surmised, that the check wasn't real.

Allen narrowly avoided financial disaster. But many job seekers aren’t so lucky.

What can you do to protect yourself from job scams in Texas?

Learn to spot the red flags. It likely is if a job offer seems too good to be true. If a company is ready to hire you without an interview of any type, that's a red flag. If an 'employer' pressures you to send money or deposit a check, that's a huge red flag.

Also, do your own research on the company and verify its legitimacy. Don't forget to look up the 'recruiter.' We all know by now that scammers will use fake profiles.

Finally, if you encounter a scam, please report the suspicious activity to the site where you found it. You can also consider contacting the FTC to help others who might fall prey.

With job scams on the rise, staying informed and trusting your instincts can save you from costly mistakes. Stay alert, and don’t let scammers steal your hard-earned money.

