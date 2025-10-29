(KNUE-FM) Scammers have been targeting job seekers in Texas, and the problem persists despite warnings. In fact, according to txan24, Texas ranks #8 on a list of states most at risk of job scams. On top of that, officials are concerned that AI will make these job scams more sophisticated and therefore more dangerous.

We've been hearing quite a few stories about people who these diabolical scammers have victimized. Today’s competitive job market has given scammers even more opportunities. And now, they’re using AI to make their schemes harder to spot.

Texas Ranks Among the Top States for Job Scams

Thankfully, not everyone falls for these schemes. Earlier this year, one Houston man shared how he narrowly avoided becoming another statistic. Hal Allen almost fell prey to an elaborate LinkedIn scam. Thankfully, he spotted the red flags in the nick of time and realized this opportunity seemed a little too good to be true.

How One Houston Man Spotted the Red Flags

Hal Allen had taught for over ten years and was ready to explore other opportunities. Over the course of six months, Allen told KHOU11 he'd sent out nearly 100 job applications and was getting very little response. But guess what happened next?

A LinkedIn recruiter contacted Allen to share an opportunity that seemed to be precisely what he'd been looking for: a $1,700 bi-weekly, part-time personal assistant role. Sounds great, right? And it looked great, too, at first.

It looked legit in the beginning. There were some emails back and forth, but no formal interviews. Then Allen was 'hired' and sent a $2,500 check to purchase the work equipment he needed. What happened next began to alarm Allen.

The 'company' pressured Allen to deposit the check as soon as possible. At that point, Allen decided to do his own research and found, as you might have surmised, that the check wasn't real. Allen narrowly avoided financial disaster. But many job seekers aren’t so lucky.

Red Flags to Watch for in Job Offers

What can you do to protect yourself from job scams in Texas? The Texas Workforce Commission has some advice on how to prepare yourself so you don't become a victim.

Learn to spot the red flags. It likely is if a job offer seems too good to be true. If a company is ready to hire you without an interview of any type, that's a red flag. If an 'employer' pressures you to send money or deposit a check, that's a huge red flag. Also, do your own research on the company and verify its legitimacy. Don't forget to look up the 'recruiter.' We all know by now that scammers will use fake profiles.

What to Do if You Suspect a Job Scam

Finally, if you encounter a scam, please report the suspicious activity to the site where you found it. You can also consider contacting the FTC to help others who might fall prey. With job scams on the rise, staying informed and trusting your instincts can save you from costly mistakes. Stay alert, and don’t let scammers steal your hard-earned money.

