Ty Myers Now Set for Tyler, TX Debut in May

He's one of the hottest acts in country music today. And at just 17 years old, Ty Myers has a rocket strapped to his back and is pointed straight to the stars.

Less than a year ago, the Texas native went viral on TikTok; today, he's signed a major record deal, racking up streaming numbers by the millions, and is playing sold-out shows and massive festivals across the U.S.

We are glad to welcome Ty to Tyler, TX, for the 11th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant, and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan. Make plans to be with us on Saturday, May 10th.

In 2023, he uploaded “Tie That Binds” online, and the TikTok account Bonfire Specials organically plugged it. The song surged on social media, and labels flooded his inbox. The breakout tune eventually gathered 6 million Spotify streams, followed by “Drinkin’ Alone,” “But Me,” and more.

Ty Myers in Tyler, TX, For The First Time on May 10th.

We're bringing over twenty of the best BBQ joints in Texas, more details are here. New this year, we'll have a DJ spinning great music all day. And our lineup is stacked.

DJ set by Jonathan Terrell

Cory Morrow

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Ty Myers

Braxton Keith

Treaty Oak Revival

Since 2014, we've had the opportunity to bring so many great bands to Tyler: Whiskey Myers, Randy Rogers Band, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Robert Earl Keen, and so many more.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival moves to The Park of East Texas

In addition to the music, our festival has featured many of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints, each showcasing its delicious smoked meats for attendees. See all of our BBQ joints here. This year's festival will be on Saturday, May 10th

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant, and brought to you by Cavender's, Yosemite Roofing, Berryhills FM 2493 Storage, Airpro Elite AC and Heating, Woody's Accessories and Offroad, Bird Dog Insurance, TPS Offroad, Smith County 9-1-1, and Altra Federal Credit Union.

Looking for more Texas and Red Dirt in your life? Download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS. We're streaming this year's artists, artists from years past, and the best Texas and Red Dirt 24/7.