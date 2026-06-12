Three men were arrested this week in Tyler after allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint at an apartment complex. The alleged armed robbery took place on Monday, June 8, and led to the arrest of three men and all suspects are currently being held at the Smith County Jail.

What Police Say Happened at the Tyler Apartment

According to KETK, the incident took place at around 1:00 p.m. Latayvion Cumbie was visiting a family member’s apartment located on North Broadway, along with Markieston Hill and Jermiyah Mackey.

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Allegations Against the Three Suspects

While at the apartment, authorities allege that Cumbie instructed Hill and Mackey to point firearms at his relative while he took $300 from his relative's pocket. After the incident took place, the victim left the apartment and called police.

Once on the scene, a witness reported seeing multiple people at the apartment complex, including one person holding a rifle and another carrying a handgun.

Cumbie was stopped by law enforcement while attempting to leave the complex. Hill and Mackey remained inside before they were commanded to leave the apartment by officers who took them into custody.

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What Officers Found During the Investigation

After a search of the apartment, officers found a handgun along with an AR-15 pistol-style rifle. While searching the suspects, officers found $340 hidden in Cumbie's underwear.

All three men are now charged with aggravated robbery and being held at the Smith County Jail.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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