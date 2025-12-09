(Tyler, Texas) - The Hollywood Rose Theater on the West Loop in Tyler was an iconic entertainment venue for many years. I remember when it opened in the mid-1990s. It was awesome having a multi-theater venue to see the latest movies.

I saw so many movies there with my friends or church group. Times Square Theater stayed competitive with Hollywood Rose. There was a theater (I don't remember the name) where Planet Fitness is now on the East Loop that people started gravitating toward. Carmike Theater (now AMC) opened in the early 2000s that took the movie going audience away from Hollywood Rose and the other theater.

Parts of Hollywood Rose Theater to be Auctioned Off

The Hollywood Rose Theater closed for good in 2024. It was bought by Regal Cinemas before that with the hope of reviving the theater but those plans failed. In December of 2024, Tyler City Council approved a zoning change for the theater to become office and clinic space for Bethesda Health Clinic (CBS 19).

Bethesda Health Clinic will renovate the interior of the theater. To do that, parts of the interior and exterior will be auctioned off. Items like theater seats, indoor movie poster frames and more could be yours.

Hollywood Rose Theater Auction to Benefit Bethesda Health Clinic

The auction is live now with many items available to bid on on a first come, first serve basis:

Theater seating

Indoor movie-poster frames

Outdoor movie-poster display cases

Assorted interior lighting fixtures

Digital signs

Keep in mind that anything that is bolted down will need to be removed by whoever wins the auction. If you want to make a bid and/or see pictures of the items available, contact mriaz@bethesdaclinic.org. All proceeds will go to Bethesda Health Clinic.

Bethesda Health Clinic provides health services to those in East Texas without health insurance or those with limited health insurance. Find out more about what they do at bethesdaclinic.org.

