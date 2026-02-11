(Houston, Texas) - This is the part of writing a story that I really don't like doing but the information needs to get out there. It's never easy writing about missing kids in Texas. It doesn't matter if you're a parent or not, missing children always tugs at the heart.

Over the last 30 days, eight teen boys have been reported missing in Texas. That's eight too many. See them below and keep your eyes open when out in public so you can possibly help bring these teens home.

8 Teen Boys Missing in Texas Over the Last 30 Days

This information comes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This website hosts the photos and information needed to contact authorities around children under the age of 18 that have gone missing. If a child is considered to be in grave danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is who has that child.

As of this writing (February 11, 2026), between January 11, 2026 and February 11, 2026, eight teen boys were reported missing. Their ages range from 14 to 19 years old. These children are of all ethnicities, from different Texas cities and from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

READ MORE: A Tyler Teen is Still Missing, 10 More Girls Vanished in January

Get our free mobile app

The Teen Boys Missing in Texas Right Now

No official details have been given as to why these boys are missing. It doesn't matter because these families are constantly worrying about where their child might be. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

The circumstances around any child's disappearance should never be assumed, the family just wants to see a safe return. You can help find any of these eight teen boys who have gone missing in Texas by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

READ MORE: U.S. Parks and Wildlife Offering a $100 Bounty for Black Carp in the Red River

The 8 Teen Boys Who've Gone Missing Over the Last 30 Days in Texas It's so sad. Over the last 30 days in Texas, eight teen boys have gone missing. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media