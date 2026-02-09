(Lindale, Texas) - Hi, I'm Michael Gibson and I am a proud Lindale Eagle. I was one of 75 classmates that went to Lindale from Kindergarten through graduation in 1996. After a couple of decades living in Tyler, I moved back a couple of years ago and hope to remain a Lindale resident for many more years to come.

The love for my hometown is what prompted me to go to Google Maps and take a look at Lindale in 2008 versus the most recent photos taken in 2023. It's fun to see how much my hometown has changed in that 15 year time span. I hope you enjoy this nostalgia trip with me.

Looking Back at My Hometown of Lindale

I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. When I graduated, Lindale High School on Highway 16 was only a year and a half old. The population of Lindale when I graduated was just under 2,500 people. There was no Walmart. There was no Lowe's. Dairy Queen was still in their 50ish year old building. Lindale was a small town for sure.

Since 1996, Lindale has exploded. The population is just over 6,000 now. There is a Walmart. There is a Lowe's. Dairy Queen built a shiny new building a few years ago.

What once was open pasture across from my parent's house off of Jim Hogg Road is now a bunch of homes. Other areas that were open field or pastures for cows to graze are now neighborhoods with $350,000 homes. The growth is exciting, but at the same time, I miss those views of grass and trees driving down a blacktop road.

Lindale Between 2008 and 2023

I'm always proud to say that I'm from Lindale. My parents still live in the same house me and my sister grew up in. The same blacktop road church I grew up in is still there, Damascus Baptist Church. While the growth of Lindale will bring a lot more changes, there is a lot that is still the same about my hometown.

