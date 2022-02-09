19 Tyler, Texas Intersections Will Have Their Traffic Lights Retimed This Year
If there's one thing that Tylerites know, it's that traffic can be a nightmare. Stop and go traffic, bad drivers, constant red lights. It can seriously be frustrating. Some relief may be on the way, however, in 19 intersections having their traffic signals retimed this year in hopes of creating less of a traffic headache.
Wednesday, February 9, the Tyler City Council voted to approve $114,085 to use toward retiming 19 intersections in Tyler. This will be for year two in the Intelligent Transportation System Master Plan. As a part of a study presented to the city in August of 2020, a recommendation was presented that traffic signals should be retimed on an annual basis. There also could be a 10 year plan of retiming 15 intersections per year for six years followed by 30 intersections a year for the last four years.
As for now, these 19 intersections will be set for retiming this year (2022):
Broadway Avenue and Old Troup Highway
Broadway Avenue and Eighth Street
Broadway Avenue and Fifth Street
Broadway Avenue and Fourth Street
Broadway Avenue and Dobbs Street
Broadway Avenue and Houston Street
Broadway Avenue and Front Street
Front Street and Fannin Street
Front Street and Bonner Avenue
Front Street and Vine Avenue
Front Street and Palace Avenue
Front Street and Glenwood Boulevard
Houston Street and Fannin Avenue
Fourth Street and South Chilton Avenue
Fourth Street and South College Avenue
Fourth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue
Fifth Street and South Chilton Avenue
Fifth Street and South College Avenue
Fifth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue
Traffic engineer Cameron Williams said,
This emphasizes the benefits of re-timing traffic signals on a regular basis. Coordinated signal timing is often the most cost-effective method to maximize operation efficiency on a corridor. It maximizes the existing capacity of a corridor and moves vehicles through, increasing travel-time reliability and throughput while decreasing stops, delay, emissions and other costs associated with traffic delays.
