If there's one thing that Tylerites know, it's that traffic can be a nightmare. Stop and go traffic, bad drivers, constant red lights. It can seriously be frustrating. Some relief may be on the way, however, in 19 intersections having their traffic signals retimed this year in hopes of creating less of a traffic headache.

Get our free mobile app

Wednesday, February 9, the Tyler City Council voted to approve $114,085 to use toward retiming 19 intersections in Tyler. This will be for year two in the Intelligent Transportation System Master Plan. As a part of a study presented to the city in August of 2020, a recommendation was presented that traffic signals should be retimed on an annual basis. There also could be a 10 year plan of retiming 15 intersections per year for six years followed by 30 intersections a year for the last four years.

As for now, these 19 intersections will be set for retiming this year (2022):

Broadway Avenue and Old Troup Highway

Broadway Avenue and Eighth Street

Broadway Avenue and Fifth Street

Broadway Avenue and Fourth Street

Broadway Avenue and Dobbs Street

Broadway Avenue and Houston Street

Broadway Avenue and Front Street

Front Street and Fannin Street

Front Street and Bonner Avenue

Front Street and Vine Avenue

Front Street and Palace Avenue

Front Street and Glenwood Boulevard

Houston Street and Fannin Avenue

Fourth Street and South Chilton Avenue

Fourth Street and South College Avenue

Fourth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue

Fifth Street and South Chilton Avenue

Fifth Street and South College Avenue

Fifth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue

Traffic engineer Cameron Williams said,

This emphasizes the benefits of re-timing traffic signals on a regular basis. Coordinated signal timing is often the most cost-effective method to maximize operation efficiency on a corridor. It maximizes the existing capacity of a corridor and moves vehicles through, increasing travel-time reliability and throughput while decreasing stops, delay, emissions and other costs associated with traffic delays.

If you want some more details on the Intelligent Transportation System Master Plan, CLICK HERE.

This Abandoned Zoo in Cisco, Texas Could Make for a Cool Road Trip Take a virtual tour of the walking trail and see if this may be a cool adventure for you and your friends or family this spring or summer.

13 Great Locations to Add a Buc-ee's in East Texas We've put together a wishlist of great locations for a Buc-ee's location in East Texas.