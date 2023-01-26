Grande Blvd. S-Curve In Tyler, Texas Will See Safety Improvements Soon

Get our free mobile app

If you've ever driven Grande Blvd. in Tyler, Texas between Hollytree Dr. and Old Jacksonville Hwy, you've seen the many crosses erected along a stretch of the road marking the many deaths that have occurred in the area. This portion has a 'reverse S-Curve', a section of roadway that has drivers switching from one side of the high-power transmission lines to the other while at the same time experiencing an elevation change. High speeds and inclement weather are a couple of the major factors why this area has seen many serious accidents throughout the years.

The City of Tyler along with TXDOT commissioned a study on this section of roadway to see what could be done to improve the safety of the road. Results of the study were analyzed and the Tyler City Council approved a measure Wednesday (January 25th) to enter an agreement with TXDOT to implement some of the recommendations.

Resurfacing And LED Lit Chevrons To Be Installed

The road will receive surface treatment that will allow for better traction, especially during inclement weather. In addition, an LED curve warning system and profile pavement markings will be installed. Drivers will be alerted to the upcoming curve in the road upon approach as the chevrons light up in sequence around the curve.

Backplate Reflectors To Be Installed On Traffic Signals

The city also approved a measure that will upgrade 106 of the 149 signalized intersections in Tyler located on U.S. Highways, Texas Highways, and Farm and Ranch roads that go through the city. Traffic lights along those roadways will see the addition of retroreflective backplates around the signals and replacing the lights with 3700 LED lights. These enhancements have been found to reduce crashes and collisions by about 15 percent.

Tyler Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams said, "Adding the retroreflective border of the backplates enhances the visibility of the traffic signal even more. The yellow retroreflective strip can alert drivers to the intersection locations during power outages when the signals are dark, which is when the non-reflective signal heads and backplates are not visible."

These projects will be 90% funded by the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program and the remaining 10% of the Grande Blvd. project will be paid for using Tyler's Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. Then TXDOT will pick the remaining 10% of the traffic signal improvements.

