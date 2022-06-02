Tyler ISD Announces Hogg Middle School Will Be Closing

The last bell has rung for students at Hogg Middle School in Tyler. The historic campus which opened as James S. Hogg Junior High School in September, 1930 has seen thousands of students pass through their halls in their 90 plus years of existence. The school will now be used for a different purpose after the most recent bond election.

With the passing of Bond 2022, Tyler ISD will move to a four-quadrant middle school concept.

According to an announcement from Tyler ISD, this move triggers a Hogg Middle School closure before the 2022–2023 school year. As mentioned during the 70+ bond community meetings held across the city, Tyler ISD is committed to preserving and maintaining the integrity of the 92-year-old building. The Hogg facility will be used for administrative offices and community and student extracurricular activities in the future.

Attendance At Hogg Has Been Trending Downward Over The Last Few Years.

Tyler ISD added that since the Hogg building and school site are only one-third of the size needed for a new middle school and do not have room for comparable outdoor facilities to other Tyler ISD middle schools, the campus was not included in Bond 2022. The optimal efficiency for a Tyler ISD middle school is enrollment of at least 1200 students. Enrollment at Hogg continues to trend downward, with just 270 students currently enrolled.

Middle School Zones Will Now Be Redrawn

Current Hogg students will be zoned to Hubbard, Moore, Three Lakes, and Boulter middle schools. Boulter and Moore students will feed into Tyler High School. Hubbard and Three Lakes students will feed into Tyler Legacy High School. Current and incoming students will be contacted with more information on which campus they will attend for the upcoming school year. If you have any questions, please contact John Johnson in Constituent Services at 903-262-3145.

