The students of Tyler ISD will now have options on how to start the 2020-21 school year as the school district released their plans for the upcoming school year.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Thursday (July 23rd) Tyler ISD has revealed their Return to Learn Plan for staff, parents, and students on their website which gives two options for learning this fall

In-School Learning

Learn @ Home

The plan will also give details on health and safety protocols that all schools will follow for the upcoming school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Marty Crawford said in a statement:

Our top priority is the health and safety of students and staff as we prepare to Return to Learn. Our District leadership team, in partnership with additional administrators and principals, have worked tirelessly to assess health and safety guidelines. Please remember that guidelines from TEA, local, state, and federal agencies are constantly evolving. Therefore, changes or updates to the Return to Learn Plan are subject to change at any time.

Parents and guardians will have the choice between In-School Learning or Learn@Home and a decision must be made by Wednesday (August 5th) for the first grading period and once school is in session parents will have the option to switch between the In-School Learning or Learn@Home by submitting a form 10 days prior the next grading period.

A recent study confirmed that only 10 percent of Americans think schools should reopen without no restrictions and it's good to know the district will give parents options for their child to return to school as a safety precaution.

Now that you know what the plans are for the upcoming school year will your child be In-School Learning or Learning@Home?

To fill out your Tyler ISD Declaration form you can click here.