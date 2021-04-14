Tyler ISD Student Taken To Hospital After “One Chip Challenge”

You may or may not have heard about the "One Chip Challenge" which remains a viral sensation and craze among young people and adults alike. The "challenge" involves eating a tortilla chip covered in Carolina Reaper and Ghost Pepper seasonings making it one of the hottest edible products on the planet.

Now while the videos are hilarious, the level of heat of these things are not to be messed with and could cause medical issues for folks who can't handle it. Such was the case of a Tyler ISD student.

The Tyler ISD posted a warning on the district's official Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon warning parents about their kids possibly participating in the #OneChipChallenge after a middle school student was rushed to the hospital after suffering a "severe reaction" to eating one of the chips.

WARNING: There is a “One Chip Challenge” circulating on social media across the country. Today, one of our middle school... Posted by Tyler ISD on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

While no further details were given about the students condition, the district went on to say in its post that consuming the chips could cause "severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and difficulty breathing that can last more than 24 hours and lead to more severe health complications".

As for the chips, according to their website, they are sold out but they are still available at online stores so you might want to keep your eyes peeled for these things. Why anyone would want to subject themselves to such things in the name of "fun" is beyond me, but keep it away from the kids.