(Lufkin, Texas) - One of the toughest things we have to tell you about is when teenagers go missing. These young people are still learning about themselves and the world around them but are pulled away from their reality. The sad truth is that we may never know the full reason behind their disappearance.

Last month, there were 22 families who didn't have their daughter, sister or niece home for Thanksgiving. Two of those families are from here in East Texas. Help bring these missing girls from Lufkin and Tyler home.

Missing Teens from Tyler and Lufkin

Two teens went missing from East Texas last month, Alexis Lynn Mars, 16, of Tyler and Maci Leeann Faires, 15, of Lufkin. There are not a lot of details online into why these teens disappeared. That doesn't matter because these families want their child home.

Maci Leeann Faires National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Alexis Lynn Mars National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

As of this writing (December 3, 2025), 22 teen girls went missing in Texas in November (missingkids.org), Maci and Alexis among them. These teens are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Law enforcement has not given any details into why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these 22 teen girls who went missing in Texas in November by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

