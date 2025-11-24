(Newton County, Texas) - For some reason, taking two animals, making them angry, having them fight each other and winning money is considered a good time. Umm, no, it's not. I'm gonna be completely honest and call those participating in this event despicable and evil.

Those animals have done nothing to deserve that treatment nor did they want anything to do with it. This subject makes me angry and I'm glad some folks got busted recently for it. It happened in Newton County with the sheriff's office deeming it "Operation Pitbull."

Dog Fighting Ring Busted in Newton County

We're going to take you back to March of this year (2025). The Newton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating an alleged dog-fighting ring in the community of Call which is south of Jasper. Numerous complaints and tips had been called in regarding dog fighting in that area.

As the investigation progressed, enough evidence was collected to get a search warrant (KLTV). The evening of Saturday, November 22, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from...

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks and Wildlife

Newton Police Department

Newton County Pct. 1 Constable Greg Harbison

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

Jasper County Pct. 6 Constable Chad Ainsworth

...converged on the property to serve the search warrant. The Sheriff's Office used a drone to conduct surveillance of the area before executing the warrant.

Dog Fighting Ring Busted, 45 Arrested in Newton County

When law enforcement arrived on scene, an active dog fight was taking place in a pit. Spectators fled the scene but were captured by law enforcement a short time later. In total, 45 individuals were arrested for dog fighting and were loaded into a Newton County Jail transport van.

About 40 vehicles were towed from the property. Many of those vehicles had illegal narcotics and firearms inside. $73,858 in U.S. currency was also seized. The two dogs that were fighting were the only two on site. They were placed in kennels and sent to the Nederland Emergency Veterinarian Clinic for treatment.

Newton County Sheriff's Office Busted a Dog Fighting Ring

At this time, specific charges have not been released for those arrested. It is my understanding that Texas law views dog fighting as a felony offense. Some individuals could be facing some serious charges once it's all said and done.

