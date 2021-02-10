The "Lover's Holiday" is this weekend and while you and your special someone may have some "adult" plans in store, have some fun with the kids first at a safe and fun event in Tyler.

The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a Valentine's Date Night Drive-Thru for children and their parents this weekend at The Glass Recreation Center on Friday, Feb. 12th and Saturday Feb. 13th. from 5:00 PM until 9:30 PM.

This FREE event includes a Valentine's take-home arts and craft kit and a goodie bag for curbside pickup so you and the fam can stay safe and still enjoy the fun!

But there's one quick stipulation, parents, you must register for the number of children you will be picking up kits for and the time slot you would like to pick up their kit. At the time of this article, time slots were still available on Friday and Saturday while others have already been claimed.

To reserve your pickup time CLICK HERE. The Glass Recreation Center is located at 501 West 32nd Street in Tyler and we hope you and your family enjoy a love-filled Happy Valentine's Day and Weekend!