Tyler Parks & Rec Kings Of The Court 3 On 3 Tourney This Saturday

Where are all the East Texas BALLERS at? Not "money ballers" but BASKET BALLERS! This weekend, you and your squad have a chance to showcase what you got on the court so we can find out who are the REAL "Kings Of The Court!"

Tyler Parks & Rec

Gather your squad with yall masks and get signed up for the Kings Of The Court 3 On 3 Basketball Tournament happening Saturday November 21st at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler located at 501 W. 32nd Street beginning at 9:00 AM.

This will be a double elimination tournament and teams are guaranteed to play up to 2 games. Games are played to 21 points or 20 minute time limit. There will be First and Second place prizes awarded to the top teams and players must be 16 years of age or older to participate.

Pre-registration is limited and required so hurry up and get signed up today! The cost is $100 per team of 4 or $35 per player to be added to a team. To get registered call, (903) 595-7271.

Come out and meet Melz On The MIC from the all new 107.3 Kiss-FM from 10:00 AM until Noon for a chance to win prizes and more fun, just remember to wear your mask!