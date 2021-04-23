Tyler Parks & Recreation Hiring Summer Staff

Attention Parents: If you have a lazy teenager that's just laying around the house eating up all the food, sucking up electricity and constantly complaining about not having money and forcing you to give them money, take action now! MAKE THEM GO GET A JOB!

As summer approaches and more East Texans are going out into area parks and playgrounds, the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department are looking for some help and this could be the right job for your teen or young adult who are getting your last nerve asking for money.

They are looking to hire 24 people to be a part of their summer recreation team at Fun Forest Pool and the Summer Playground Program sites. The available positions are Pool Manager, Assistant Pool Manager, Lifeguards, Playground Leaders and Playground Aides. All positions are 30 to 40 hours a week. Start date will be in late May and end in August.

There are certain qualifications you must meet for a few of these positions including certification in American Red Cross Standard First Aid, CPR, and Lifeguard Training for lifeguard openings.

If you're ready to get your summer work on, apply online by May 5 at CityofTyler.org under Apply for a Job or contact Tyler Parks and Rec at (903) 595-7217.