Every week, the Tyler Police Department posts criminals that are wanted as part of their "Find Em Fridays" series to their Facebook page. Whoever is writing the posts, I just want to say "Thank You" for what you do because the posts are hilarious even though these matters are serious.

So this past week, Tyler PD posted a series of criminals that are wanted for things like theft, check forging and more. The first post we'll look at it is a guy who properly followed mask protocols while in the store, which is a good thing, but made off with some electronics without paying for them. Apparently he was "Over It".

Dude we’re “Over It” too…we’re so tired of people constantly stealing! So the rule is, if it’s not yours and you didn’t... Posted by City of Tyler Police Department on Friday, April 9, 2021

Next up, we have a lady who is wanted for check forgery. While she's too focused on trying to get the signature just right, she forgot that drive-thru tellers have cameras too and her wrist tattoo is on full display.

Maybe she binged watch the same mini-series as me on Netflix about forgeries and decided to try it However this is not... Posted by City of Tyler Police Department on Friday, April 9, 2021

If you have any information that help authorities catch these folks, call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.