If you talk to any police officer they will be the first to tell you they get into law enforcement not to write tickets and stop people for traffic violations, it's to make a positive impact in their community. This past weekend that was well on display as the Tyler Police Department along with some Smith County Sheriff's Deputies and great people from Smith County Animal Rescue all got together to host their annual Blue Santa event and from the pictures below you can see it was a success.

Let's just be honest, there are a lot of us here in East Texas are one or two events away from needing help. Life can be tough sometimes and these first responders know that so they raise money to take kids Christmas shopping who would otherwise go without during the holidays. It's lots of work fundraising and organizing an event like this but the huge smiles on the kid's faces make it all worth the effort.

Kids Took Over the Toy Section at Walmart

As you will see below the kids took over a Walmart store in Tyler and quickly looked over all the toys and found some really cool stuff to play with. It's also really fun to see these officers helping the kids and showing them that law enforcement is here to assist you.

This Happens in Multiple Areas Across East Texas

Just yesterday I was able to publish a story very similar to this out of Hallsville, TX where officers, firefighters, and deputies all got together to assist kids. Often times these officers are pulling money out of their own wallet to help as many kids as possible. This just shows you once again that we should always back the blue, not only do they protect and serve they also do everything possible to take care of kids in our communities.

