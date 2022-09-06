Last week, the Tyler, Texas Police Department shared the photos of several people who were allegedly involved in acts of theft at two local businesses. Do you recognize any of them?

These were actually two separate alleged incidents of theft. Read on to learn a few more details regarding each of them. Also included are photos that were taken at each of the businesses in Tyler, TX.

Get our free mobile app

CASE #1:

Back on August 9, two females (photos below) allegedly sauntered into the Tyler, TX Academy Sports & Outdoors store and filled a cart with various items. The two women then are reported to have exited the store, leaving the filled cart sitting inside. OK, so did they just change their minds?

Maybe not. After they left, a male entered the store, walked up to the cart the two females had abandoned, grabs it, and leaves the store--reportedly without paying for the contents. They allegedly left in a black SUV of some kind.

Photos: Tyler Police Department Photos: Tyler Police Department loading...

Tyler, TX Police ask that if you recognize any of these guys please "reach out to Detective Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833."

CASE #2:

Back on August 17, two males (pictured below) allegedly sauntered into the KGN Jewelers location in Tyler's Broadway Square Mall. According to Tyler Police, "they had the clerk show them several gold necklaces, maybe for themselves, maybe not. While having several on the counter at a time, they seized the moment and reportedly stashed the chains in their pockets, and then they left."

Photos: Tyler Police Department Photos: Tyler Police Department loading...

Again, if you recognize them, contact Detective Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Thanks for taking a moment to look at the photos and see if there's a way we can help the Tyler Police find these folks. And as always, suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

These 19 Texas Teenagers Haven't Been Found Since Going Missing in August of 2022 These kids may not have started back to school this year because they are missing.

5 People With Ties to Texas on FBI Missing People List The FBI is looking for these 5 individuals with ties to the state of Texas.