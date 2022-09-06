Police Share Two More Cases of Alleged Theft in Tyler, TX. Seen Any of These People?
Last week, the Tyler, Texas Police Department shared the photos of several people who were allegedly involved in acts of theft at two local businesses. Do you recognize any of them?
These were actually two separate alleged incidents of theft. Read on to learn a few more details regarding each of them. Also included are photos that were taken at each of the businesses in Tyler, TX.
CASE #1:
Back on August 9, two females (photos below) allegedly sauntered into the Tyler, TX Academy Sports & Outdoors store and filled a cart with various items. The two women then are reported to have exited the store, leaving the filled cart sitting inside. OK, so did they just change their minds?
Maybe not. After they left, a male entered the store, walked up to the cart the two females had abandoned, grabs it, and leaves the store--reportedly without paying for the contents. They allegedly left in a black SUV of some kind.
Tyler, TX Police ask that if you recognize any of these guys please "reach out to Detective Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833."
CASE #2:
Back on August 17, two males (pictured below) allegedly sauntered into the KGN Jewelers location in Tyler's Broadway Square Mall. According to Tyler Police, "they had the clerk show them several gold necklaces, maybe for themselves, maybe not. While having several on the counter at a time, they seized the moment and reportedly stashed the chains in their pockets, and then they left."
Again, if you recognize them, contact Detective Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
Thanks for taking a moment to look at the photos and see if there's a way we can help the Tyler Police find these folks. And as always, suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.