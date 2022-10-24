Police Ask for Help from Public in Identifying Alleged Thief in Tyler, TX

Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post on their public Facebook page asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying a woman suspected of alleged theft at a business in the Tyler area.

Do you recognize this person?

According to the post shared by the police department in the city of Tyler, Texas, the woman in the photo was caught on camera in the act of alleged theft. The incident occurred on September 21, 2022. The woman in question was wearing a mask when she allegedly stole a wallet from a victim's personal handbag at the HomeGoods location in Tyler, Texas.

After this initial theft, the woman reportedly headed over to Sam's Club in Tyler, Texas, and then, using the victim's account, allegedly racked up more than $4,000 on various gift cards.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The woman in question appears to be wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt, a black or darkly-colored baseball cap, and blue jeans and was carrying a cross-body handbag. She appears to be caucasian and has long blonde hair. She was also wearing a mask at the time.

Tyler Police ask that "if you can identify her, please contact Det. Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

