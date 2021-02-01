Tyler Police Investigating Shooting At Basketball Court

Tyler Police has informed us about an investigation involving a shooting at a local park where a 17 year old was struck.

According to a press release we received from Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department, this evening at about 5:00 PM, Tyler Police responded to the basketball courts in the 2800 block of Carter Blvd.

Witnesses stated that a vehicle of unknown make and model pulled up to the basketball court and someone began shooting from the vehicle.

A 17 year old female who was at the basketball court was shot one time in the buttocks. Nobody else was injured and the vehicle drove off. The female was alert and awake and was transported to UT Health on Beckham.

The case is still under investigation. If anybody has any information on this shooting please call Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.