Tyler Police Need Your Help Locating Man Missing Since Saturday
The Tyler Police Department is asking for your help locating a man they say has been missing since Saturday (July 25).
In a press release, police say 43-year-old Dewayne Black was reported missing on Sunday.
Black was last seen Saturday, July 25, on foot near the University of Texas Health Science Center off of 271. He stated he was going to start walking to Longview. He got out of the car he was in without a cell phone, ID or wallet.
Black is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white tank top, denim shorts, blue shoes and a black head wrap. He is 6'1" and approximately 190 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Simington at (903) 531-1099 with any information that would aid in finding him.