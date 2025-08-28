For the first time in its storied history, this September, the East Texas State Fair will welcome the PRCA Rodeo to Tyler, TX, presented by Cavender's. This is a massive leap forward for the Rose City, and as such, everyone is very excited.

Sure, we've had many great rodeos here. But this will be PRCA-sanctioned, and these cowboys and cowgirls will be laying it all on the line for a chance to advance to become World Champions.

East Texas State Fair Rodeo in Tyler.

Canva Canva loading...

Champions are crowned each year at the annual Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas. Each of these competitors will have their eyes set on competing for that gold buckle and trophy saddle at the end of the year. And with $45,000 in prize money up for grabs, expect heart-pounding excitement from start to finish.

The Pro Rodeo debuts at the East Texas State Fair this September! Witness top bull riders, high-speed team roping, barrel racing, the littlest buckaroos competing in Mutton Bustin', and much more! This electrifying event will feature $45,000 in prize money, bringing top athletes from across the country. Don’t miss your chance to see the East Texas State Fair’s first-ever PRCA-sanctioned rodeo—happening opening weekend! Grab your boots and join the excitement!

And note that your Rodeo admission ticket does include Fair admission, so you will not have to buy a separate ticket to enjoy the East Texas State Fair.

Rodeo Time and Dates

Friday, September 19

Saturday, September 20

Sunday, September 21

**The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. each night**

Rodeo Admission

Rodeo Admission........$25

Rodeo VIP Admission....$100

(VIP includes dinner and open bar)

Canva Canva loading...