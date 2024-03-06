Last year I worked on a list of some of the best ‘hole in the wall’ restaurants around Tyler, Texas. It was fun to see so many people commenting about their favorite restaurants or maybe some that I should add to the list. As most of us know there are new people moving to East Texas all the time so I want them to know where some of the best restaurants are located so we can continue to support these amazing smaller businesses.

Like last year, I want to discuss what exactly a ‘hole in the wall’ restaurant is so we’re all on the same page. According to an online dictionary the meaning of a ‘hole in the wall’, is a small and often unpretentious out of the way place. Recently there were a bunch of East Texas locals that all threw out suggestions of the best hole in the wall restaurants near Tyler, TX and of course I wanted to share those recommendations with you.

The reason I said near Tyler and not in Tyler is because there were some fantastic recommendations that came from smaller East Texas towns. And while there are tons of amazing food options available in Tyler and all-over East Texas, I always enjoy trying something new that might not be as crowded as the more popular restaurants around town.

Make This Your Tyler, TX Restaurant Bucket List

You’re never going to know which one of these delicious dining options is going to be your favorite until you try all of them. Which is why I suggest you make this your restaurant bucket list. The next time you decide you want to go to dinner, make sure you have this list of restaurants easy to access.

Big Variety of Hole in the Wall Restaurants in East Texas

No matter what food you’re craving you will probably find something to satisfy that on this list of hole in the wall restaurants. Let’s check out the list!

23 Recommended Hole in the Wall Restaurants Near Tyler, TX If you're looking for a small unpretentious out of the way restaurant near Tyler, Texas this list will help. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins