Bring The Family Out For Tyler’s Movies In The Park This Fall, Plan Now

Fall is officially here and with it cooler temps, sometimes. What better way to enjoy the at times enjoyable weather, than watching a movie at doors with the family at a few of Tyler's beautiful parks?

Tyler Parks and Recreation Department has just announced that they will be hosting Movies in the Park this fall. The Parks Department, which has shown 134 movies to date, will return with free movies for the public.

The Movies in the Park program is a free movie event for all families and individuals to come out and enjoy. The city will host three movies this fall, and everyone is invited to all three Saturdays.

Bergfeld Park: Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. "Hocus Pocus," rated PG.

Faulkner Park: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. "Bad News Bears," rated PG-13.

Tyler Rose Garden (Queen’s Court): Sat., Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. "Elf," rated PG.

Bergfeld Park is located at 1510 S. College Ave, Faulkner Park is located at 410 Cumberland Rd., and the Tyler Rose Garden, is located at 420 Rose Park Dr.

What a great time to spend with your kids, on a date, or with friends. Mark the dates down now, and we'll see you there.

The Movies in the Park program is made possible in part through sponsors. The fall season sponsors include Southside Bank, and Tyler Parks and Rec is looking for more. If you're interested in becoming a sponsor or need more information or have any questions, you can contact Tyler Parks and Rec at (903) 531-1374 or visit the website by clicking here.

