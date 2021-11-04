Tyler, Texas Policeman Receives Rave Reviews After Pulling People Over

Get our free mobile app

East Texas policemen and women are out there just doing their job, just like you and I. It's when you do something wrong they just want to correct that bad behavior and move on with their day.

You know when you're caught speeding or driving without a headlight, taillight or turn signal or your registration is out that feeling you get when you see the red and blue lights flashing behind you. Dang, I'm busted for not taking care of that problem before being caught. As you pull over your blood starts to boil, you're all angry and then your face to face with the officer, and all you want to do is for it to be over. Yeah, give me the ticket and let me be on my way.

As that scenario plays out for several people each day, there is an officer in Tyler who is having a totally different experience with the citizens he is interacting with. I happened to run across this posting on a rants and raves page on Facebook and this guy was RAVING on a Tyler police officer who pulled him over. He stated in the closed group the following message:

RAVE. I got pulled over for a brake light being out. He also cited me for my expired registration (which I truly deserved.) The whole time officer M. Lee had to be the nicest officer I have ever been pulled over by. He was courteous and non-judgmental about my ridiculously tardy registration. I know cops are judged for a lot of the bad stuff reported on the news, but I just want to report about a really good cop doing his job in the rain."

Apparently, this officer has quite the reputation of being an extremely polite police officer when he's interacting with anyone he has stopped. Below are just some of the comments that were left on this Facebook posting from other citizens that have had interactions with him.

Tyler police officer M. Lee is out there just doing his job, just like all other East Texas police officers. They don't want you to have a bad day, just make some minor adjustments to your driving behavior, vehicle maintenance and registration. That's all!

