Police Share Reports of Two Alleged Thefts and a Car ‘Hit-and-Run’ in Tyler, TX

Last Friday, Tyler, Texas Police shared posts on their Facebook page regarding two alleged thefts and an alleged vehicle hit-and-run incident that occurred.

We tell each other this all the time, but it bears repeating. Please keep an even closer eye on your vehicle and purchases this time of year. Obviously sometimes, despite our best efforts, people with less than virtuous intentions do things that we can't always control. Thankfully, our East Texas authorities have our backs.

That being said, last Friday, Tyler Police shared details regarding three alleged crimes that took place in the recent past in the Tyler, TX area. Let's take a look at a few of those now.

Case #1: An alleged vehicle hit-and-fun that took place in Tyler, Texas.

It was October 27 when this young man popped into one of the McDonald's locations on South Broadway. He allegedly bumped the vehicle next to him in the parking lot and then went into the restaurant. Unfortunately, he reportedly didn't leave any info for the owner of the car he hit.

If you recognize this man, Tyler Police ask that you "please contact Det. Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833."

Case #2: An alleged theft on Wilshire Drive in Tyler, Texas.

In this scenario in the wee hours of October 9, a man decided to stop at a home located on Wilshire Drive in Tyler, TX, and allegedly snagged two folding tables out of a truck that didn't belong to him and took off with them.

Do you recognize this guy? If so, Tyler Police ask that you "please contact Det. Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833."

Case #3: An alleged theft at the Shoe Carnival location in Tyler, Texas.

Finally, another alleged theft occurred at the Shoe Carnival in Tyler. On October 9, this man allegedly visited the store on two separate occasions and reportedly thieved several pairs of shoes. According to the Facebook post the Tyler Police shared, he may have been driving a tan or gold Chevrolet truck, circa the early 1990s, that contained wood, bike wheels, and other miscellaneous items.

Recognize him? If so, Tyler Police ask that you "please contact Det. Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833."

