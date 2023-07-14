New Store Opening August 4th in The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler, TX
When I left work earlier this week, I was pushing myself to go to the gym, even though I was almost sweating just by walking to my car in this East Texas heat. But I made up my mind, I needed to get in a workout, so I started driving to the gym and noticed that a sign crew was working to put a new sign up at The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler, Texas. When I saw the name on the sign, I immediately had to search online for what it was because I had never heard the name before.
The store name that was on the sign said, ‘Rally House’. To be honest, at first, I thought this was going to be a new restaurant but it’s not. Rally House is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams. They will also offer locally inspired apparel, gifts and food.
Where Was Rally House Created?
Rally House is based in Lenexa, Kansas but they have 140+ locations across 14 states. When I was looking around for more information online, I did see that Google has their opening date set for August 4th (Obviously, that is subject to change).
Interesting Choice for a New Business in Tyler
It’s clear that Rally House is a successful business but seeing as how the Nike Store just recently shut down from The Village at Cumberland Park, I will be interested to see what Rally House does differently. But as a sports fan I am excited to see them open their doors in early August.