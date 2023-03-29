If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news surprising or shocking.

When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.

Surely, you don't need me nor The Texas A&M Transportation Institute To Deliver This Shocking Development To You.

The good folks down in Aggie Land recently released its report on Texas’ 100 Most Congested Road Sections, an annual report that helps planners with the Texas Department of Transportation focus on where to prioritize road projects.

While the usual suspects pop out, roads in the major cities like Dallas, Houston and Austin dominate the top 3 of this list, ONE East Texas roadway managed to land in the Top 50 and you know who it is....

Coming In At Number 47 On The Texas Most Congested Roads List...

That's right, you guessed it, South Broadway! South Broadway/US 69 from Loop 323 to Toll 49 ranked at number 47 on the list. The report found that drivers were delayed nearly 185,000 hours over the last year. Here's a deeper dive into the numbers.

The annual congestion cost for that stretch of road was found to be over $18 million.

The report went on to find that Southbound traffic usually begins getting congested at about 7:00 AM while Northbound traffic begins getting hectic at around 9:15 AM. Both directions reach PEAK congestion between 4:00 pm and 5:00 PM.

Hopefully this will bring about some change on the ever growing roadway but for now, leave EARLY or stay LATE if you want to avoid the congestion.

