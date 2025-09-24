(KNUE-FM) I've heard people in Tyler claiming that traffic has become more intense over the last couple of years. Is that what seems to be causing some drivers in East Texas to be a little less patient? Is Tyler traffic driving people to get creative?

Get our free mobile app

Look, we get it. The struggle is real.

Tyler Traffic Has Changed in the Last Few Years

At the same time, we are aware that the City of Tyler has been working diligently to address these issues as more people move to East Texas. Various plans are being developed to ease traffic and maintain the flow as optimally as possible.

The Median-Hopping Move That Turned Heads in Tyler

Perhaps one of the best ways to illustrate the frustration of some Tyler drivers is a photo of one of our fellow Tyler drivers engaging in what we like to call median madness.

pickup truck hops median This Tyler driver just can't...

Photo: Townsquare staff loading...

One of our staff writers took this photo while also feeling frustrated during the drive home in the traffic rush. Of course, we've blurred out any plate numbers. But it was just so illustrative of the end-of-the-day "frazzle" many East Texans feel after a long day at work, and just wanting to transport themselves home as quickly as possible.

READ MORE: Why Do East Texas Drivers Keep Riding Bumpers?

This was taken on Loop 323 approaching the turn-off on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, Texas.

Why East Texas Drivers Say Patience Is Wearing Thin

Sometimes, when the traffic is heavier, on this particular stretch, it's pretty standard for drivers seeking to get into the turn lane to wait for an entire other light cycle to make their way over to (eventually) make their turn.

On this day, this driver just couldn't with that...

Why This Driving Shortcut Could Cost You

Of course, they aren't the only ones we've seen median hopping in East Texas when traffic is heavy. (And sometimes when traffic is NOT so heavy, but that's a different subject.) So, is this just a case of interpretive dance while driving?

But please, be careful. I'm pretty sure law enforcement is not okay with drivers doing this in East Texas.

The 7 Weirdest Driving Laws in the State of Texas Hey, be thankful for these laws. We have enough problems as it is without worrying about uncaged bears in the backseat of our Texas vehicles. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley