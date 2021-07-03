If you're like me and don't feel like literally "lighting your money on fire" by BUYING fireworks and prefer to watch the professionals do their thing then you need to check out all the places in East Texas you can catch fireworks at this weekend. We have a list of 10 of places in East Texas you can catch fireworks over the holiday.

If you live in Tyler, the big fireworks show is happening at Lindsey Park located at 12557 Spur 364 West. Gates open at 2 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin after dark at around 9:15 p.m. The park gate, located off Spur 364, is the only entrance, and admission is free. This year's event will feature vendors and food trucks with live entertainment. But if you're not in the mood to fight traffic, hop on a bus and catch a ride!

In a post on Facebook, Tyler Transit announced that they will be providing rides to Lindsey Park from the following locations:

TJC West Campus Parking Lot (1530 S SW Loop 323)

Tyler Armed Forces Reserve Center (13592 TX-31)

They went on to add that buses will run every 10-15 minutes starting at 6:00 p.m. and will run after the fireworks show concludes for approximately one hour.



But if you don't feel like hopping on a bus and want to do your own thing, remember that you need to arrive early for prime parking. Parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and carpooling is highly recommended. There will be no parking allowed on soccer fields and parking along Spur 364 will be allowed once all the parking lots are full in Lindsey Park.