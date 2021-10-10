Tyler Transit Starts New Routes This Week

If it wasn't for COVID, I would probably use Tyler Transit because, well I'm a cheapskate and if I don't have to drive, then I'm all the way down to relax and let someone else do the driving. Besides, it can save your money compared to weekly gas prices.

If you use Tyler Transit for school, work or just to get around and see your folks, pay attention because there's some changes coming beginning this week!



Tyler Transit will add a sixth route as well as change all fixed-route schedules starting Monday, Oct. 11. The City of Tyler conducted a route study in 2020 to determine the future growth and enhancements to bus services in the city, which was adopted by the City Council in May 2021.



The six newly designed routes will have improved wait times of either 60 minutes or 30 minutes throughout the city, with timed connections to all routes. Along with the route changes, there will be new and relocated bus stops throughout the city so be on the lookout for that as well!



Tyler Transit says that it also have a special offer for riders this week! Weekly passes will be half off this week only so you can stop by the Tyler Transit Depot at 210 E. Oakwood Blvd. For more details on the new routes, fares and more, visit tylerbus.com.

Here's the new routes and what you need to know:

Tyler Transit's New Bus Routes

