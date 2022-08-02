We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.

I was shocked to learn that we have a operating casino right here in East Texas. Naskila Gaming, located in Livingston, appears to have everything a gambler could want, and you don't have to leave Texas to play.

According to their website they "have nearly 800 of the light-flashingest, bell-ringingest, funnest electronic bingo games around. And a claim that casions outside of The Lone Star State can't make, they promise that their "payouts are positively Texas-sized!"

So how did we get a legal casino here in Texas? Well, simple. "Native American gaming comprises casinos, bingo halls, and other gambling operations on Indian reservations or other tribal lands in the United States, according to Wikipedia. Because these areas have tribal sovereignty, states have limited ability to forbid gambling there, as codified by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988."

Naskila Gaming, is owned by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas. In addition to offering folks gambling opportunities, the company lays claim to being critical to the East Texas economy. According to their website they contribute $170 million annual revenue, and provide 700 jobs directly or indirectly.

So there ya go. If you're looking to do some gambling perhaps look to keeping that money in state and give Naskila Gaming a try.

