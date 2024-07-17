Swing into Action: Tyler, TX Now Home to a New Indoor Virtual Golf Course

A popular national indoor golf simulator company has chosen Tyler, TX, for its first Texas location, and they're open for business now.

The Back Nine held its grand opening last week, and the staff is ready for you. Tyler's newest golf simulator is located at 2467 Crow Rd., Ste. 300, it's the shopping center where you'll also find Cole & Company and 1836 Texas Kitchen. The newest location here in Texas puts The Back Nine in ten different states.

"The Back Nine brings you the top indoor golf experience so you can master your swing," according to the the company's website. "With each tee time, you’ll experience the industry-leading analytics and popular course simulation that provide you with the top golf benefits any time of day, any day of week (even holidays). Come at your convenience and enjoy the game 24/7 in one of the best golf simulators near you."

The website touts 24/7 access and unlimited tee times "on nights, weekends, even holidays– members beat any weather with our comfortable indoor facility."

The indoor golf course comes with many perks that you can't get at a traditional golf course here in East Texas.

JOIN TYLER'S TOURNAMENTS

Select tournaments, get registered for prizes, and play favorite golf courses around the world!

HOST AN EVENT

Birthday party, corporate event, employee recognition, or any event where you want to enjoy a round of golf with others!

KIDS CAMPS

Share your love of golf with those you love most. Available to ages 5 and up, set up your kids for one of the most fun camps in Tyler!

