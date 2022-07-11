Tyler, TX Man With FIVE Past DWI’s Crashes At Dollar General In Coffee City, TX

This story is a wild one for a variety of reasons. For starters, I know for a fact we have a "3 strikes and you're out" justice system that usually hands out strict punishments for folks who continually commit the same crime over and over again. Only that "rule" applies to "violent" crimes but I think its time to apply that same rule to DRUNK DRIVERS because their actions can cause physical harm to others. When you have folks like THIS GUY with FIVE previous convictions still on the streets causing ruckus and damage, its time to take a new look on how DUI's are handled.

Coffee City Police Were Called Out To The Dollar General Store Saturday Afternoon To Respond To A Crash.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Coffee City cops received calls from witnesses that stated that the driver of a Nissan pickup that caused the crash was trying to leave the scene.

Officers arrived and identified the driver as Donald Burns of Tyler, Texas.

According to police, Burns had left the roadway of SH 155 at a high rate of speed before he collided with the two vehicles in the picture above, narrowly missing several propane tanks by a few feet. The force of the crash sent the last vehicle into the wall of the store and even knocked merchandise of the shelf’s inside.

Burns had defecated on himself and had a trail of feces around the vehicle.

Not only did this moron fly off the road in a drunken stupor and crashed, he also left a trail of CRAP all over his vehicle. Nasty. After further investigation, a empty bottle of Wild Turkey whiskey and 2 empty Budweiser beer cans were located inside Burns’ truck. Burns showed to have FIVE previous convictions for Driving While Intoxicated and was arrest for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more classified as a 3rd Degree Felony. Its clear to THIS observer that this guy should NEVER get behind of a vehicle ever again so hope fully on his SIXTH strike, he'll be off the road for good.

