Tyler, TX Native Running For Miss Texas USA & She Needs Your Votes

Hey East Texas, we have a young lady that has a shot at representing our area in the upcoming Miss Texas USA pageant and, if she's successful, could become the next Miss USA and Miss Universe!

Meet Savannah Hudson, the reigning Miss East Texas USA

25 year old Savannah Hudson is a Tyler native who graduated from Tyler High School in 2015 and she will be representing all of East Texas in the upcoming Miss Texas USA Pageant July 1 and 2 at the Hilton Houston Post Oak.

Hudson Is A UT-Austin Grad And A Registered Dietician

Hudson grew up dancing and graduated from UT Austin as a registered dietitian. She has also volunteered in the Longview area at the Gregg County Women, Infants, Children program office and she has hopes to use the platform to bring awareness to important issues like eating disorders amongst women. This her first try at pageantry and she's garnered a lot of support from the East Texas community!

She Needs Your Votes To Help Her Make It To The Semifinals!

vote-istock1 loading...

Hudson is currently in the “People’s Choice” round of the competition. Contestants with the most votes will automatically receive a spot in the semifinals. Let's help her get there and make her dreams come true yall! Voting is open now at misstexasusa.com/contestants/miss2022 and you can cast your vote for Savannah but be aware that each vote costs $2 each. Hurry, voting ends on July 2nd at 8:00 pm.

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles $6 Million Dollar Texas Estate Take a look inside this opulent estate that Beyonce is reportedly paid close to $6 Million bucks for her mom.

Shaq's Florida Mansion That He Sold For $11 Million Shaq's moving to Texas but first he had to get rid of his Orlando, Florida estate which is considered one of the best homes in the WORLD according to Better Homes & Gardens. Let's take a look inside!