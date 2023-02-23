6 Things To Do This Weekend in East Texas – February 25 And 26

Get our free mobile app

The weekend is here, now what are you going to do? Look around and you'll find something interesting and fun to do in Gilmer, Texas and all around East Texas this weekend. Although the weather may be cloudy with a chance of showers pretty much all weekend, there's still something to do and some fun to be had!

For more details on these events, simply click on their highlighted titles.

Gilmer - downtown

Saturday 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The community-wide chili cook-off is back. There will be cash prizes for the winner and chili for everyone to sample. There is an admission fee that will benefit the Upshur County Community Fund. Spoons and bowls will be in hand and the antacids will most likely be needed afterward!

Gilmer

Friday - Sunday

Shop. Listen. Dine. This weekend features a Kid's Craft tent with activities for the kids and free face painting. Listen to live music throughout the entire weekend and shop some specialty vendors from around the state.

Kilgore

Saturday 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Classic cars, hot rods, dragsters, trucks, buses and motorcycles will be in the show in Kilgore. Vendors and food trucks will be on-site for the event.

Tyler - Glass Recreation Center

Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.

A fun natural pageant that is perfect for beginners. Pageant spans birth to 20 years of age. Entrants will have two outfit changes and those contestants 7 to 20 years of age will be required to perform some talent. There is a fee of registration needed.

Tyler

Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Experience the sound of flowers blooming while the youth orchestra plays the music of spring. It'll be a refreshing night of performances worth sharing and discussing in the break room Monday morning.

Tyler - Discovery Science Place - 308 N. Broadway

Tuesday thru Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

This is a traveling exhibit that will at Discovery Science Place through May 21st. Leap to the rescue and learn teamwork, collaboration, and problem-solving as you work your way through puzzles, mazes, and obstacles. Explore the sewer-like lair, where good guys win and bad guys lose! Tickets are $10 for adults and does not include general admission. General admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children.

Newest Coaster At Six Flags Over Texas, AQUAMAN: Power Wave Six Flags Over Texas will open their 14th roller coaster March 11, 2023. This will be a launch-style first-of-its-kind water coaster

This Mega Cabin With Two Slides In Broken Bow Will Absolutely Blow Your Mind Rental cabins in Broken Bow, OK come in all shapes and sizes and this one tips the scale on the bigger and most extravagant end of the scale.

15 Most Neighborly East Texas Facebook Groups For Us All You know, there's a lot happening around us, and much of the time we're totally oblivious to it. If it weren't for social media then a lot of us would be completely clueless. Stay informed with what's happening in your community through these Facebook groups.