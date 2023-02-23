6 Things To Do This Weekend in East Texas – February 25 And 26
The weekend is here, now what are you going to do? Look around and you'll find something interesting and fun to do in Gilmer, Texas and all around East Texas this weekend. Although the weather may be cloudy with a chance of showers pretty much all weekend, there's still something to do and some fun to be had!
For more details on these events, simply click on their highlighted titles.
Chili Cook-Off
Gilmer - downtown
Saturday 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The community-wide chili cook-off is back. There will be cash prizes for the winner and chili for everyone to sample. There is an admission fee that will benefit the Upshur County Community Fund. Spoons and bowls will be in hand and the antacids will most likely be needed afterward!
80 Acre Market
Gilmer
Friday - Sunday
Shop. Listen. Dine. This weekend features a Kid's Craft tent with activities for the kids and free face painting. Listen to live music throughout the entire weekend and shop some specialty vendors from around the state.
Kilgore Cruise Night
Kilgore
Saturday 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Classic cars, hot rods, dragsters, trucks, buses and motorcycles will be in the show in Kilgore. Vendors and food trucks will be on-site for the event.
East Texas/Tyler Our Little Miss Preliminary Pageant 2023
Tyler - Glass Recreation Center
Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.
A fun natural pageant that is perfect for beginners. Pageant spans birth to 20 years of age. Entrants will have two outfit changes and those contestants 7 to 20 years of age will be required to perform some talent. There is a fee of registration needed.
East Texas Youth Orchestra Spring Concert
Tyler
Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Experience the sound of flowers blooming while the youth orchestra plays the music of spring. It'll be a refreshing night of performances worth sharing and discussing in the break room Monday morning.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer
Tyler - Discovery Science Place - 308 N. Broadway
Tuesday thru Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
This is a traveling exhibit that will at Discovery Science Place through May 21st. Leap to the rescue and learn teamwork, collaboration, and problem-solving as you work your way through puzzles, mazes, and obstacles. Explore the sewer-like lair, where good guys win and bad guys lose! Tickets are $10 for adults and does not include general admission. General admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children.