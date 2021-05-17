Mexico’s Andrea Meza Wins Title of Miss Universe

All women are beautiful and accomplish outstanding achievements everyday, but yesterday one woman was honored as Miss Universe.

According to a press release from Miss Universe, Andrea Meza was crowned the winner on May 16 at the the 69th annual Miss Universe competition. The event was broadcast live from the from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Andrea Meza, 26, is from Chihuahua City, and represented her home country of Mexico as Miss Universe Mexico in the 69th annual Miss Universe competition. Andrea has a degree in software engineering, is an activist, and currently works closely with the Municipal Institute for Women, which aims to end gender-based violence. She is also a certified make-up artist and model who is passionate about being active and living a healthy lifestyle.

Andrea is a vegan, and enjoys extreme sports in her free time, including rappelling and sand boarding. She is also the official Tourism Brand Ambassador for her hometown, Chihuahua, promoting the best tourist attractions and rich culture her beautiful home offers.

The hosts of 2021's Miss Universe competition were Mario Lopez and actress and model Olivia Culpo, with an electrifying performance by Grammy-nominated artist Luis Fonsi. Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, and Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the show throughout the night. If fans missed the live show on FYI or Telemundo, they can still catch the action streaming beginning Monday on Roku.

“I am so honored to have been selected among the 73 other amazing women I stood with tonight,” said Miss Universe Andrea Meza. “It is a dream come true to wear the Miss Universe crown, and I hope to serve the world through my advocacy for equality in the year to come and beyond.”

Viva Mexico!

