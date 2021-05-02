Texas African American Museum Miss Juneteenth Gala

Calling all beauty queens of all ages! The Texas African American Museum in Tyler is preparing for The Miss Juneteenth Gala and they are looking for the next Miss Juneteenth!

The Gala happens on Friday June 18th at the Bethel Bible Hope Campus located at 504 W. 32nd St. at 7:00 PM. But before the big event, the TAAM are looking for entrants to participate in the pageant. If you have a young lady that would like to partic

There are 4 divisions for contestants to be placed in based on age:

Mini Miss: Ages 6-11

Jr. Miss: Ages 12-17

Miss: Ages 18-29

Ms.: Ages 30 and up

There a division for every age group so don't miss out on your opportunity to be a treated like a Queen!

Registration is wrapping up quickly on May 3rd so If you are interested in entering, contact Dr. Laramie J. Jackson at 903-331-7754 or Gloria Washington at 903-283-6089 or you can send them any questions you may have via email at TAAMQueens@gmail.com.

Good luck ladies and we look forward to seeing who will be the next Miss Juneteenth in East Texas!