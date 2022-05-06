Tyler, TX Woman Raves About Chinese Restaurant, Rips a Jerk In Line Apart

Nothing like an appropriate verbal-undressing in writing to go along with a rave over a great Tyler, TX restaurant. I mean we've all been there, you're in line at the store and for no conceivable reason the person in line is just an a-hole.

And while we don't always have the nerve to confront the person directly, sometimes getting our frustration out online in the Tyler, TX Rants, Raves, & Recommendations page can serve a great reminder on how to treat people.

This week Miss Brown went by one of her favorite spots for dinner, Ming's. She was super happy with their service, it was the person in front of her she took exception to. "To the jerk in line in front of me," she wrote. "[The one] speaking loud and stern to the young kid taking his order. Shame on you... I’m sorry you had a bad day or maybe you speak to everyone that way?" She then lamented that "I wished I would have said something to you."

Sometimes you just gotta put a jerk on blast, if nothing else to hopefully remind the other jerks to stay home. Thanks, Miss Brown. That reminds me, Ming's for dinner tonight!

Here's her full post:

Rave to Ming’s. We love Ming’s. Placed online order and it was ready when I got there. I didn’t even check it but everything was right when I got home. Rant to the jerk in line in front of me speaking loud and stern to the young kid taking his order. Shame on you. You were dressed all nice like you just got off work. Well I’m sorry you had a bad day or maybe you speak to everyone that way? I wished I would have said something to you. Hope you are on here Mr. White button up dress shirt and black pants. That kid kept his cool and was nice to you.

Bless his heart.

