Bullying in school is an age old problem. You can spout all the "be kind" and "peace and love" mottos you want, there is still going to be those select few kids who will ignore the message and be a menace to other students. Other students will just hide behind a digital keyboard and cyber bully another student. No matter how a bully carries out his or her act, bullying isn't right and can take away from the learning experience. For Tyler Independent School District (Tyler I.S.D.) students, an app will allow them to anonymously report bullying.

As Someone Who Has Been Bullied...

I was bullied growing up in Lindale. I'm just thankful we didn't have smart phones and social media like kids do today. Being bullied is not fun and really takes away from why a kid is at school, to learn. Sadly, bullying can even carry into adulthood. Some people have such low self esteem that they have to take it out on other people to make them feel better.

What does this app do for Tyler I.S.D. kids at school?

The app is called Safe2SpeakUp and it's a free download for any Android or iPhone. With the app, students can report bullying either of themselves or of a friend. The report will go to whoever is in charge of school safety to be handled by the school. The best part is that the report will remain anonymous.

See something, say something.

If you the parent have an issue with an app like this, you can certainly contact the school to get some more details. Personally, I see this tool as a great way ease the bullying concern at Tyler I.S.D.

