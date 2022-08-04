School is about to be in session across East Texas. That means school buses will be mixed in with our morning and mid-afternoon commutes once again. Tyler Independent School District (Tyler ISD) is implementing a cool new piece of technology that will allow parents to track when and where their kids get on and off the bus and provide other news around the bus route.

The Ride 360 App is a free app available for Tyler ISD parents to download right now. After entering some information, you'll be set up to track when and where your kid or kids got on and off the bus. The app will also let you know if there is a delay in the bus route, a change in bus assignment or if there has been an accident involving the bus. Other information will also be passed along through the app.

Students will receive a free key card that they will have to swipe when they get on or off the bus.

Director of Transportation for Tyler ISD John Bagert told KLTV,

Users of Ride 360 can access their secure data for bus stop location, route, and pick up time, including when and where their child boards and exits the bus. Parents and students are more empowered by having information at their fingertips about their school bus so they can get to school safely and on time each day.

Hard to believe that parents and students are already preparing to head back to school. Parents, learn how to download and set up the Ride 360 App at tylerisd.org.

