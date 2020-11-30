Tyler civic organizations, school bands, dignitaries, city departments, local business and more will be sharing and displaying their Christmas spirit with a unique Christmas parade on the square in downtown Tyler this Saturday.

Thanks to the coronavirus, the Tyler Rotary Club has reimagined the Christmas parade experience this year by reversing it!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The parade is scheduled to being Saturday, December 5th 10 a.m. and will last until 11:30 a.m. Social distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 precautions will be in place for this unique 'reverse parade'. You might be thinking, what in the heck is a 'reverse parade'. Well, instead of you sitting on the curb and watching the floats, bands, drill teams, civic groups, political officials and commercial businesses go by, you'll be the one going by them!

All parade entrants will be stationary along the traditional parade route. Parade attendees will have two options when it comes to viewing the floats and entries this year.

walk the parade route

drive the parade route

Either way, you'll get to see all the floats, hear all the bands, see the drill teams along with first responders, politicians and even Santa Claus at the end of the parade route.

The Rotary Club Of Tyler has selected a theme of 'Together We Are Rose City Strong'. We're not going to let the pandemic take our holiday cheer or tradition away from us. We'll have a great time celebrating the holidays together properly socially distanced and masked up.