Tyler’s Rose Garden to be Named a National Treasure

East Texans know the beauty of Tyler's Rose Garden. There are hundreds of beautiful roses to walk through when you make a visit. It's a nice stop for tourists as well.

Well now, the Tyler Rose Garden will be nationally recognized as a National Treasure by the National Register of Historic Places according to KETK and City of Tyler press release. Read the full press release below:

After a two-year-long application process, the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the country’s historic buildings, districts, sites, structures and objects worthy of preservation. Join the City of Tyler and representatives of the State of Texas on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. to celebrate this historic achievement, as the Tyler Rose Garden is one of the few outdoor spaces in the nation to receive this honor.

This is pretty cool. Make some time, if you are able, to attend and celebrate this great honor.