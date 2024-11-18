Election season is finally over in Texas and across the country. I, for one, was tired of the constant political commercials every break while trying to watch my favorite show. Now that our next president has been elected, we can finally get back to our regular lives, right? Apparently not. Some are unhappy about America's choice of president and want to get away for a while. That's where Villa Vie Residences comes into play. They are offering a four year, around the world cruise to get you away from the Trump years.

Four Year Around the World Cruise

Look, I hate the political culture in our country right now. Everyone is yelling at everyone else over a bunch of people who do not care about us in any way, shape, form or fashion. They, Republicans AND Democrats, are more interested in getting behind a podium and yelling at us. They're more interested in social narratives and foreign countries than bringing down prices and taxes to help us with life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It's sad really.

To be honest, I would be taking this cruise to just get away instead of wanting to avoid the Trump years. Trump will be our president for the next four years. Big whoop. In 2028, we'll either vote in someone to follow in his footsteps or someone that will unravel everything he does. It's a cycle that will never stop and a country that will never find any footing in anything simply because they think they have to be right.

Ville Vie Residences

Villa Vie Residences is now offering a cruise that can go for one, two, three or four years. In total, the cruise will stop at 425 ports across 140 countries on all seven continents. Pricing starts at around $40,000 per person per year (prnewswire.com). But hey, you'll live on the open ocean for that whole time. With so many work from home options, you could still do a little work from your room while cruising. Not that you'd want to.

If you want to get away from it all for a while, check out your many options at villavieresidences.com.

