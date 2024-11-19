It is hard to escape the brand of Matthew McConaughey in Texas. The Hollywood star is a Texas native, loves to hang out and cheer on his favorite college team, Texas Longhorns, and helps raise lots of money for various charities. Over the last several years, hints have been dropped that Matthew may enter the political arena. One question he has gotten over those years is if he will run for governor of Texas. At a recent event in Austin, Matthew McConaughey was part of a question and answer period where he was asked if he would consider being governor of Texas.

Matthew McConaughey Responds to Running for Governor

This isn't the first time McConaughey has had to answer this question. Actually, it's not the first time he's publicly commented on the subject. In 2021, he was on a podcast where he didn't rule out the possibility of running. By the end of 2021, McConaughey had changed his tone and said that he would not run. Many were disappointed as they believed he would be the perfect candidate to run our state.

While McConaughey was the featured guest at the Texas Book Festival on Sunday, November 17, an audience member asked him if a run for Texas governor was in the works. Basically his answer was "no." He is enjoying his time as a dad and wants to take advantage of that opportunity as much as possible (mysanantonio.com).

I'll tell you what right now, I’m having a wonderful adventure doing what I fully believe is the most important job I could be doing…raising 3 kids. - Matthew McConaughey at the Texas Book Festival

Hollywood director Richard Linklater, who was moderating the session with McConaughey, asked when his youngest kid will be off to college. McConaughey responded with "six years." Linklater responded by saying, "Come back in six years." The crowd loved that response.

The audio isn't the best, you'll have to turn your volume way up, but you can hear McConaughey's full response as well as the crowd's reaction to the director's "come back in six years" response:

Dreams Won't Be Realized...Yet

So those of you that would welcome Matthew McConaughey as governor of Texas are going to have to wait at least six years. Who knows, maybe in six years, Matthew will want nothing more than just relax on a beach somewhere enjoying retirement.

