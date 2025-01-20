Uncorked, The Best Wineries in Texas

It's vino:30 somewhere, friends. Texans love a nice glass of wine every now and then. And here in Texas we've got great wineries to choose from. Whether you're looking for a Rose, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc -- we've got many delicious options to choose from.

Texas is good at producing wine

It is a surprise to some, but Texas has a lot of great vineyards. According to the Texas Department of Agriculture, Texas is the 5th biggest wine-producing state in America.

That's right, there are over 400 wineries in the Lone Star State and 8 American Viticultural Areas. These areas are designated locations ideal for growing wine grapes. And with Texas being as large as it is, we can produce a wide variety of wines.

Where are most of the vineyards in Texas?

You can find fine vineyards across the state, but 80% of Texas' wine grapes are produced in the Texas High Plains and Panhandle (Region 1).

Next is the Hill Country (Region 5). While this area doesn't produce the most wine, it does draw in the most visitors, making it one of America's top wine regions.

Anyone who has visited the Hill Country wine region knows just how gorgeous it is, and it seems like there is another delicious winery every time you turn arounds. They are a major draw and why so many people visit the area.

With so many wineries in Texas, it begs the question which ones are the best? Wine Enthusiast put in the work to curate a fifteen of the best in The Lone Star State, so that's probably a great place to start.

The 15 Best Wineries in Texas Gallery Credit: Maleri McHam